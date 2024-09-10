"Are you a Brahmin?": Unsavoury questions fielded by Bengal medical college during student's viva

According to the video, a female student from the college is seen saying that the male students who went before and after her had short viva rounds. While she was asked about her mother and father. Additionally, she was also asked, "Are you a Brahmin? Which cream do you apply to your face? What do you put on your lips?"

The video also shows how the students were outraged against the administration regarding the same matter.

According to ABP News, this incident happened days after the principal of the institution said that several students and outsiders created a ruckus. It is learnt that the vandalism and ruckus took place due to the non-availability of hostels and their allotment.

In other news, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) of the state staged a rally to Swasthya Bhavan at around 1 pm and are on a sit-in-protest demanding the removal of the health secretary, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and Directorate of Health Services (DHS), and that they be brought under the CBI investigation.