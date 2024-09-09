Who is Rajya Sabha MP and former Cultural Secretary Jawar Sircar who intends to resign over RG Kar row?

Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal Jawhar Sircar said that he would resign from his parliamentary post over how the Government of West Bengal is handling the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

In an exclusive to News18, Sircar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to him regarding his resignation but he remained firm. This was reported today, September 9.

As per a report by India Today, Sircar will be visiting Delhi on September 11 regarding the same.

Why is Sircar resigning?

In a letter to Banerjee on September 8, Sircar had announced his plans.

The MP said that several “wrong administrative decisions” have been made in the case.

Who is Jawar Sircar?

Jawhar Sircar was a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal who represents the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sircar is a retired Civil Servant and has over 40 years of experience. He has served as former Cultural Secretary and CEO of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster. After November 2016, he resigned when differences with the government emerged and since then, has been active in civil society movements.

He was chair of the board of governors of the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata, one of India’s premier research and teaching institutes.

He has been actively involved in research on the intersection of politics and religion. Sircar contributes regularly to leading media publications.