RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: How far is RG Kar from residence of former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, inquires CJI

After the postponement from September 5, the Supreme Court resumed hearing the murder-rape case of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, today, Monday, September 9.

This rape-murder case has led to nationwide outrage while healthcare professionals have been demanding safer workplaces.

After Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Government of West Bengal, stated that they have filed the investigation report, the bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra went through the same.

"What is the distance between the residence of the Principal of the RG Kar Medical College and the medical college?" became one of the first questions that was fielded by the CJI.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Menta responded by saying that it takes 15 to 20 minutes.

The CJI also acknowledged that the case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A fresh report needs to be submitted by the CBI on September 17, the Supreme Court mentioned.

The General Diary entry timing was also discussed.

The Supreme Court was informed that forensic samples have been sent to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.