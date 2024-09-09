RG Kar SC case hearing: "Protests can't be at the cost of duty," directs SC: TMC endorses order

The apex court during today's hearing of the alleged rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital directed the protestors to resume their duty, citing that 'the duty of the of the medics is to save lives and this commitment cannot be compromised', as stated in a report by PTI.

The court dictated the doctors resume work by 5 pm, September 10, and also ensured they would be exempted from any adverse action if they resumed their duty.

This statement came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that 23 individuals have died due to inadequate medical treatment, as reported by Supreme Court Observer.

Following the development Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal, endorsed the direction of the court for instructing protesting doctors to withdraw.

"Protests can't be at the cost of duty."- Hon'ble Chief Justice of India We express our gratitude to #SupremeCourt for stepping in & directing doctors, who have been abstaining from their duties over the R G Kar tragedy, to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow. The ultimate duty of a doctor is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised. We humbly urge them to abide by their sacred oath to care for those in need," the party posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.