RG Kar Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, will be hearing the suo motu murder-rape case of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9, which happened exactly a month ago.

The case was initially to be heard on September 5 but the hearing was postponed to today, Monday, September 9.

It may be recalled that a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and murdered and her semi-nude body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run college, sparking nationwide protests. The safety of healthcare professionals at workplaces came into sharp focus.

Protests were initiated across the country, with several medical fraternity members and associations uniting like never before, demanding justice for the deceased doctor and safety and security for medical professionals.

In Kolkata too, protests were organised, including the Nabanna Abhijan on August 27, by the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha, which turned violent. This was organised to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Kolkata police used tear gas shells, lathi charge and so on while the protestors used bricks and stones.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the case.