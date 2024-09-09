NEET-PG 2024: 19 petitioners have filed SC petition against NBEMS; What else do we know so far?

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India regarding a number of discrepancies and issues with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 results.

So, what do we know about the petition so far?

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, September 6, reportedly by 19 NEET-PG 2024 candidates, against the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), highlighting issues of transparency in the examination process, normalisation of marks for different batches, and the legitimacy of results.

A hearing date is yet to be announced by the Supreme Court of India. The Diary Number of the case is 41088/2024.

Here are the five directions the NEET-PG aspirants seek from the Supreme Court to the NBEMS:

1. Release the response sheet/answer key for the concerned examination, allowing students to verify their answers and assess their performance accurately

2. Disclose the raw scores obtained by students, ensuring transparency and accountability in the examination process

3. Establish and improve lines of communication with students, providing timely and effective responses to their queries and concerns, thereby, reducing the need for students to seek legal aid to resolve issues

4. Take necessary measures to prevent similar errors from occurring in future examinations, ensuring the integrity and fairness of the examination process

5. Implement a transparent normalisation process, ensuring that students' scores are adjusted fairly and transparently