Manipur attack: Students demand resignation of state DGP, security advisor

Thousands of school and college students staged protests in Manipur today, Monday, September 9, over recent drone and rocket attacks and demanded the resignation of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Security Advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence, as stated in a report by PTI.

During the fresh wave of violence in the state, at least eight were reported killed and over 12 people injured by suspected Kuki militants.

During protests, the students raised slogans such as "Long Live Manipur", "Resign all incompetent MLAs", and "Give Unified Command to State Government" in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan.

Following the development, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor L Acharya met students and heard their demands.

One of the student representatives who met Acharya said in a report that they have presented six demands, including the removal of the DGP, the security advisor, and the Unified Command to be handed over to the state.

On Sunday, September 8, the state government, during a meeting with Acharya, had also demanded that the "Home Ministry-run Unified Command" be handed over to the state government.

The Unified Command oversees security operations in the state and includes various security agencies.

One of the protesters, M Sanathoi Chanu, who met the state CM, told reporters, "We want to study freely without disruptions. We urged the CM to end the conflict as soon as possible.”

Also, in Kakching district, thousands of locals held protests demanding the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and urged the state government to take a more proactive role in addressing the violence against civilians.