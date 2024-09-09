Inclusion of Naxal, Communist ideology in school curriculums should be opposed: MoS Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, September 8, stated that a ruse is being organised to have Naxal and Communist ideology in the curriculum taught in schools.

The Minister of State was addressing the Guruvandanam programme which was held by by Telangana Pranta Upadhyaya Sangam (TPUS) in Karimnagar, Telangana.

"The Congress government is trying to disrupt the education system. There is a conspiracy to include Naxal and Communist ideology in school curriculum," he declared. He also said that this needs to be opposed, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Teachers unions should demand that life history of prominent personalities be included in curriculum. That will inspire children and the future generation," he added.

Asking the teachers unions to ensure that those stand and fight for their rights are elected in the upcoming teachers MLC elections, he said, "Experienced Secondary Grade Teachers with BEd qualification are being ignored while giving promotions. It is unfortunate that no PRC has been announced."

As per The New Indian Express report, Targeting the present Congress government in the state, he said: "There are no proper facilities in the educational institutions.. no proper classrooms, washrooms. The Congress never fought or worked for the cause of teachers. The BJP is the only party that fights for teachers rights."