Gov't school teacher held for sexually assaulting minor schoolgirl in UP’s Bhadohi

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) police today, Monday, September 9, arrested a government school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old schoolgirl, said officials, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday, September 7, when the teacher took a Class V schoolgirl to a secluded spot and forced her to sit on his lap.

The girl, after escaping the site, narrated the incident to her family, SHO (Station House Officer) Sachidanand Pandey said.

Her family registered a complaint, and an FIR was launched under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police nabbed the accused teacher, Vinay Babu (35), today, September 9.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Officer of the district, Bhupendra Narayan Singh, said that the accused has been suspended with immediate effect, stated a report by PTI.

