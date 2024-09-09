Doctors refute MP Abhishek Banerjee's claim that youth died due to lack of medical attention owing to protests at RG Kar

At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, which is at the centre of the murder-rape case, is facing another controversy. The death of 28-year-old Bikram Bhattacharjee on September 6, is being pegged on the ongoing protests.

On August 9, a 31-year-old female doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar and since then, several protests across the nation ensued, including at the hospital.

What about the current case?

After being hit by a truck in a road accident, the youngster was brought to RG Kar and allegedly died due to non-treatment on September 6. Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek Banerjee tweeted about the same on September 6, saying, "If the protest has to continue, it should be done constructively, with empathy and humanity, ensuring no more lives are put at risk through inaction or neglect." The MP also stated that the patient had been bleeding for three hours.