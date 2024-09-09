COMEDK Round 3 seat allotment results are out. Here are the details

The results of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Round 3 seat allotment are announced. Candidates who have registered for the counselling seat allotment are directed to visit the official website, comedk.org to check their seat allotment results.

As per the revised schedule for Round 3, candidates must make their decisions and pay the fee by September 12, 2024, as reported by Careers360.



Steps to check COMEDK 2024 Round 3 seat allotment:

1. Visit the official website, comedk.org

2. Click on the login link available on the homepage

3. A new page appears on the screen

4. Login with credentials such as user ID and password

5. Check the seat allotment results

The revised schedule of round three says that candidates are required to make a decision and pay the fee by September 12 by 2 pm. Additionally, the authority has announced the complete COMEDK round two and three phase cutoff.

According to the revised schedule, from September 9 to September 14, candidates need to report to their allotted colleges along with an online printout of the allotment letter. As per Careers360, the COMEDK official website read, "Last date of commencement of classes as notified by AICTE (All India Council For Technical Education) is September 15. However, candidates are requested to check with their allotted college regarding the state date of classes."