“Are you happy with your work environment?”, asks survey for PG medical doctors

He invited postgraduate medical students from various departments all across India to participate in this anonymous survey.

What’s in the survey?The survey seeks to understand several aspects of the working conditions of the respondents, including the working hours and stipends.

Further, the survey also asks questions about how the colleges treat them, and their mental state while working in the college. These questions delve deeper into the dangers and external harm faced by medical interns in the workplace.

Some of the questions in the survey include:

- “Are you happy with your work environment?”

- “Have there been any incidences in your college where a doctor has been assaulted by Patients/attenders”

- “Are you facing workplace stress such as working for long hours that affect your sleep & food habits?”

- “Are you facing any personal toxicity such as bullying, harassment, threats of dire consequences, or public humiliation from any colleagues or seniors/faculties?”

Dr Chaturvedi informed that he would prepare a report based on the responses, which would be published in a medical journal.

“This will benefit many students to decide their branch/college/state. (.sic)”, he wrote.