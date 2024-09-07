NEET PG aspirants file case in Supreme Court against NBEMS; demand transparency

A case has been filed in the Supreme Court by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024 aspirants against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The case was filed yesterday, Friday, September 6.

As per the lawyer, they are hoping that the case will be heard next week.

Their main prayers pertain to normalisation, transparency and legitimacy of claims. They are also seeking that the answer key and the response key should be released by the NBEMS.

"This case will impact the future of the exams and the processes," stated a NETE PG candidate, on the condition of anonymity.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024 results have placed candidates in a dire state while the days are running out and counselling is almost upon them.

NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11, 2024, and has been marred by several irregularities, such as rank inflation, normalisation and discrepancies in the scorecard.

The candidates have been pleading with the exam conducting body, the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the release of the answer key.

On September 4, the aspirants submitted a representation, requesting the NBE to publish the official answer key for NEET-PG 2024 and open the grievance portal for at least 15 days for the students to submit their concerns.