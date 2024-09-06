Supreme Court to hear RG Kar murder-rape case on September 9 amidst rising tensions

The Supreme Court is set to address the case it has self-initiated concerning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday, September 9. This was stated in a report by PTI.



According to the cause list for September 9 posted on the apex court's website, a bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the matter.



This hearing gains importance following a recent application by the Centre, which alleges "unpardonable" non-cooperation from the West Bengal government in providing logistical support to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for securing the hospital.

Following this, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has described the Trinamool Congress government's alleged non-cooperation as indicative of a "systemic malaise" and has requested the court to direct state authorities to offer full cooperation to the CISF.



Besides that, the Centre has also asked the Supreme Court to consider initiating contempt proceedings against state government officials for "willful non-compliance" with court orders if cooperation is not forthcoming.



During the hearing on August 22, the Supreme Court criticised the Kolkata police for delaying the registration of the doctor's unnatural death.



The court made an impassioned appeal to doctors across the nation, urging them to resume work, emphasising that "justice and medicine" cannot be halted.



Additionally, the court announced it would issue all necessary directives to ensure the safety of medical professionals.



On August 20, the Supreme Court labelled the rape and murder of the doctor as "horrific" and issued several directions, including the formation of a ten-member National Task Force to develop a protocol for safeguarding doctors and healthcare workers.



The murder and rape of the junior doctor inside a seminar hall at the state-run hospital on August 9 have triggered nationwide protests.