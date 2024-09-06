'Sangeeta Sandip Villa', belonging to former RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, now under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is scrutinising Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, following its discovery of a bungalow in the Canning area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. This was stated in an exclusive report by CNN 18.

This wealthy property is connected to Dr Ghosh, who is under investigation for alleged financial misconduct at the hospital. Today, Friday, September 6, an aide of Ghosh, recently detained by the ED, was brought to the bungalow as part of the inquiry.

Bungalow at the heart of ED probe

In the midst of several hundred ‘bighas’ of vacant land in Narayanpur Mauza of Ghutiari Sharif of Canning-2, a green two-story bungalow owned by Dr Sandip Ghosh has become central to the alleged financial scandal at RG Kar Hospital.



Following this, the residents reported that the bungalow, known as Sangeeta Sandip Villa, is owned by Ghosh, as they have seen him visiting the property with his wife and family. They added that Ghosh named the bungalow after himself and his wife, Sangeeta Ghosh, according to the local media outlet Ananda Bazar, as mentioned in the report by CNN 18.

More developments of today

Furthermore, the ED conducted raids early this morning at the residence of Dr Sandip Ghosh and three of his close aides. These raids took place at multiple locations in Kolkata and Howrah as part of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital money laundering investigation.



After these raids, the ED arrested Prasun Chatterjee, one of Ghosh's close associates, at his residence in South 24 Parganas district. Chatterjee worked as a data entry operator at the National Medical College.



Following his detention, Chatterjee was taken to Ghosh’s bungalow by ED officials as part of their investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital.



Besides that, Dr Sandip Ghosh is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 53-year-old was arrested in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar Hospital, along with three others: his security guard Afsar Ali, and hospital vendors Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara.



After several rounds of questioning and raids at the suspects' premises, including Sandip Ghosh’s home, the probe agency discovered Ghosh's bungalow in South 24 Parganas.



Ghosh’s name emerged in the investigation following connections to a case involving the rape and murder of a female medic, which revealed illegal activities during his tenure as principal.



He served as principal from February 2021 to September 2023. Although he was transferred in October of the previous year, his appointment was reinstated the following month, and he remained in the position until the tragic incident involving the young trainee doctor.