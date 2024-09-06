RGUKT Basara students present 17 demands, including new regular VC

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, also known as the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), have been protesting for the last two days.

They are demanding the removal of the existing Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramanna, urging the government to appoint a regular one with immediate effect, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The demonstration has been held under the banner of the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS). The students demand the government to fulfil other demands put forth by the administration in Nirmal district as well.

The student body is asking for 17 demands to be met some of which, as per The New Indian Express report, are:

- The immediate appointment of regular a vice-chancellor and director for the institute

- A fully transparent review of the financial expenditures of the last two years

- Appointment of permanent staff

- Improvement in healthcare services offered on campus

- The tender review of the food court located on campus

- Upgradation of the exisiting internet infrastructure on campus

- Access to eco-park

- fee reimbursement

- An independent committee to investigate recent student suicides and the implementation of preventive measures as well