Non-veg biryani leads to 7-year-old Muslim student being expelled from UP school. Watch viral video here

According to a report by The Times of India, authorities are investigating the incident, and the Amroha Muslim Committee has demanded strict action against the principal.



Furthermore, the report also notes that in response to public backlash, Sudhir Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Amroha, has instructed the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and the district inspector of schools to look into the matter.



A video of a heated exchange between the boy's mother and the school principal has gone viral on social media platform X, leading to widespread condemnation.



In the nearly 4.30-minute clip, the principal is allegedly heard making derogatory comments about the Class III student's Muslim background.



Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, stated their report.



In the video, the principal reiterates his stance against educating students who bring non-vegetarian food to school, stating that he “won't teach children who will demolish temples when they grow up”. He further accuses the family of “converting others through such food dishes”.



In addition to that, the child's mother confronts the principal in the video, accusing him of “verbal abuse” and “locking her son in a room”. She also argues that her child “doesn't know such language and is innocent”.



Following this, she also recounts that her son, upon returning home, described being mistreated and “punished because of his meal”. The principal ultimately threatened to call security if she did not leave the premises.



The investigation committee

The TOI report further quotes the Amroha SDM as saying, “A committee has been set up to thoroughly investigate the allegations, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.”



The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Amroha stated that a three-member team is actively working to uncover all relevant facts about the case.



"Once the investigation is concluded, necessary steps will be implemented," she added.



The Amroha Muslim Committee condemned the student's expulsion and held an emergency meeting, yesterday, Thursday, September 5. The committee sent a memorandum to the Union Education Minister, urging stringent action against the principal.

Khurshid Anwar, the committee's president, demanded an “impartial investigation into this sensitive issue”.