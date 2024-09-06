IIT Guwahati, Airbus India to set up global training centre. Here are exciting new details

Today, Friday, September 6, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Airbus India signed a pact to establish a global training centre for aviation and logistics in Guwahati. This was stated in a report by PTI.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that this collaboration will position Assam as a key logistics hub, providing skilled professionals in aerospace technology.



“This is a landmark initiative welcoming Airbus India to our state. The agreement signifies not just a formal alliance but a shared dedication to innovation and excellence in aerospace technology and the development of a logistics hub in Assam,” he said, during the memorandum of agreement signing ceremony which took place at IIT Guwahati.



Following this, according to an official statement, a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) was signed by Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, and Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India.



As part of the collaboration, IIT Guwahati will organise courses, enroll students, and provide necessary infrastructure and logistical support.



In the initial phase, Airbus will supply trainers, training materials, and tools from the ‘Airbus Beyond Catalog’ for short-term courses.



Later, Airbus will train IIT Guwahati faculty through ‘Train the Trainer’ programmes, enabling them to independently deliver Airbus courses while maintaining the curriculum, materials, and tools, the statement noted.



The partnership also aims to co-create long-term courses in future phases.



The programme will be set up at IIT Guwahati, with guidance and close coordination from the Assam government and all state governments in the northeastern region, the statement added.



In addition to this, Sarma noted that the project will address the existing skill gap and enhance global competitiveness and the logistics sector in the northeast region.



“This is a significant move towards building a robust and dynamic workforce in our region,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting that the collaboration between IIT Guwahati’s academic excellence and Airbus India's technological leadership will benefit Assam.



He emphasised that the agreement covers key sectors such as transportation industries, hospitality, skilling, and logistics, which have “ample scope for expansion”.



Sarma also assured that all students participating in the skilling programme will receive adequate scholarships to help them excel in their new careers.



He also mentioned that Assam has seen substantial progress in both industry and education, with the Tata Group's semiconductor project at Jagiroad being a notable example.



“We are now pursuing the establishment of a manufacturing hub to create a better ecosystem for the semiconductor industry. The government of Assam is eager to explore further collaboration with Airbus India to advance development in the northeast,” he added.



Prof Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, “This initiative will empower the youth of Assam and the northeastern region, fostering innovation, economic growth, and a brighter future for all.”



Besides that, Suraj Chettri, Vice-President and Head of HR at Airbus India and South Asia, remarked that the company will continue investing in developing a skilled workforce in India, collaborating closely with the central and state governments to realise the full potential of the Indian aviation sector.