Ex-principal of RG Kar's PIL against HC's order of CBI probe against financial irregularities dismissed by SC

Today, Friday, September 6, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition which was filed by former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, which had challenged the order of Calcutta High Court to transfer the investigation into financial irregularities under his term at RG Kar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stated a report by LiveLaw.

This was orally observed by the bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

As an accused, you have no locus to intervene in a PIL when the High Court is monitoring the investigation and transferring to the CBI/SIT...," CJI said, as per a report by LiveLaw.

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, for Ghosh, pointed out that the PIL for transfer was filed by former staff of the hospital, Akhtar Ali, whose previous PILs were dismissed by the high court.

But the Supreme Court pointed out that the "issue of biomedical waste is a trigger. And therefore the High Court wishes that this matter should be pursued to its logical conclusion. It's not necessary for us to intervene," CJI said.

Though the advocate tried to request the court that the investigation be limited to biomedical waste, the CJI said that they cannot say how the CBI should investigate.

After the August 9 incident, during which, a 31-year-old female doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar, the spotlight has been on Dr Sandip Ghosh.