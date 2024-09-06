EndReservationOnBooks says Anuradha Tiwari, infamous for viral hashtag #BrahminGenes. Here's what she is referring to

#EndReservationOnBooks — is the hashtag being used by Anuradha Tiwari on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Tiwari had recently hit the headlines for her #BrahminGenes post, and now, she is batting against reservations on books.
The post on the X platform was posted yesterday, Thursday, September 5, and has now gained more than three thousand views.
The video she posted talks about reservations at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur's central library, wherein, general category students were given the option to issue books from the book bank only after the reserved category.
The X post read, "We remained silent for 70 years. We endured all abuses. We accepted all the blame. And now, the result is that they are denying us access to books in college. This is not appeasement; this is hatred for General Category. #EndReservationOnBooks"
Tiwari has been raising her voice against the reservation of books at NIT since September 4, as NIT Hamirpur released a notice regarding a "schedule for getting books" from the central library of the college.
A few lines from her X post read, "They claim that Brahmins kept knowledge to themselves for centuries. So now, they'll deny Brahmins and General Category even access to books?
The central library notice mentioned the following points:
1. Reserved category students, specifically ST/SC, were granted the highest priority and an earlier date for book issuance.
2. General category students with a family income below one lakh would be given second preference for book distribution.
3. The third priority was assigned to general category students whose family income is less than five lakh.
4. Lastly, the remaining students were scheduled for the final book issuing date.