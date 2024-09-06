EndReservationOnBooks says Anuradha Tiwari, infamous for viral hashtag #BrahminGenes. Here's what she is referring to

#EndReservationOnBooks — is the hashtag being used by Anuradha Tiwari on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Tiwari had recently hit the headlines for her #BrahminGenes post, and now, she is batting against reservations on books.

The post on the X platform was posted yesterday, Thursday, September 5, and has now gained more than three thousand views.

The video she posted talks about reservations at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur's central library, wherein, general category students were given the option to issue books from the book bank only after the reserved category.

The X post read, "We remained silent for 70 years. We endured all abuses. We accepted all the blame. And now, the result is that they are denying us access to books in college. This is not appeasement; this is hatred for General Category. #EndReservationOnBooks"