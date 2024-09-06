Emphasising sustainability is key to thriving in the hospitality sector: Dean at Les Roches

A

While all the major operators employ subject experts in various aspects of sustainability, perhaps the most exciting opportunities lie among the ecosystem of consultancies and suppliers of innovative platforms in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality.

One such business that I was introduced to recently is Travel Perk, which is headquartered in Barcelona and now has some 800 employees worldwide, having grown exponentially since its launch in 2015.

Although its core service is providing travel and expense management services to corporates, TravelPerk has also developed a new tool, GreenPerk to facilitate sustainable business travel that reduces the traveller’s carbon footprint by 100%, thanks to offsetting measures involving VERRA-certified projects across the world.

Also, with the growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) there is a lot of funding coming into sustainability, creating fertile conditions for innovation and entrepreneurship.