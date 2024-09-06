DUSU polls: ABVP gears up to bag mandate again; to reveal selection committee tomorrow

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced that it will form its selection committee to nominate candidates for the forthcoming Delhi Univerisity Student Union (DUSU) elections, tomorrow, Saturday, September 7. This was stated in a report by PTI.

At a press conference held at the student union's office in North Campus, today, Friday, September 6, the outgoing ABVP-led DUSU revealed that the committee will also consider nominating a female candidate for the president's position this year.

"Based on the feedback from students during the pre-campaigning for the upcoming polls, the selection panel will decide the candidates and their names will be announced soon after," the student union said.

The outgoing ABVP-led student union also emphasised its achievements in student welfare throughout its tenure.

Besides that, the DUSU elections are scheduled for September 27, with the results to be announced the following day.

In addition to this, last year, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won three central panel positions, including the presidency. At the same time, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) secured the vice presidency.

This year, the university administration has appointed Professor Satyapal Singh from the Department of Sanskrit as the Chief Election Officer.