Coimbatore: Teacher held on POCSO charges for abusing girl student

A 36-year-old male teacher working at a government higher secondary school in the Periyanaickenpalayam police sub-division was arrested on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) charges as he allegedly verbally abused a girl student at school in front of other students.

The suspect, T Ayyasamy (36) from Karamadai, was working as a temporary teacher taking Science classes at a government Higher secondary school in a village in Periyanaickenpalayam police Sub-Division of the Coimbatore District (Rural) police. He was appointed by a non-governmental organisation under the scheme of 'Namma School - Namma Ooru Palli' to foster community engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership for Government Schools in the State.

He used to take classes monthly twice in school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday the arrested teacher was taking a science practical class to the student of Class VII. The victim, aged 14, studying Class IX there, met the suspect and asked when he would take classes for them.

Responding to the student, the suspect allegedly abused the girl verbally in front of the other students. Shamed by his behaviour, the girl informed her of the incident to her parents, who then approached the police.

Based on a complaint, Periyanaickenpalayam All-Women Police (AWPS) arrested him on Wednesday and remanded him to prison on Wednesday night, said police.

He was booked under the sections 11 (1) (Sexual Harassment) read with 12 (Punishment for the offence) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police sources said, the parents of the girl who lodged a complaint then told police to withdraw it fearing the arrest of the teacher may affect their daughter's studies.

However, the senior police official who convinced them that such perpetrators should be punished booked the case based on the complaint received from the school headmistress, stated The New Indian Express report.