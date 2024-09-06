Calicut University announces UG, PG results for 2024; Here's how to check

The University of Calicut has released the results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, including BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses. Students can view their results on the official website: results.uoc.ac.in. This was stated in the report by CNN 18.

The registration process started yesterday, September 5, and will close on September 19. Candidates who miss this deadline can still apply with a late fee until September 25, 2024.



The results pertain to candidates who appeared for the BSc (Bachelor of Science)/BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) (CUCBCSS) Semester II supplementary exams in April this year, as well as those who participated in the BSc/BCA Regular/Supply/Improve exams and the Masters of Physical Education Semester II revaluation process.



Steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website: results.uoc.ac.in

2. Click on the result links for BSc, BCA, or Master of Physical Education courses available on the home page

3. Enter your login details and click submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Review your result and download the page

6. Take a screenshot or print it out for future reference



The university has also issued a notification regarding the online registration for the First Semester (CBCSS - UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination for November 2024 (2019 to 2023 Admissions).

This applies to:

- Bachelor of Arts (BA)

- BSc

- BSc in Alternate Pattern

- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

- BA Multimedia

- BCA

- Bachelor of Social Work (BSW)

- Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management (BTHM)

- Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA)

- BA Visual Communication

- BA Film and Television

- BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama

- BGA

- BCom Honours & BCom Professional (CUCBCSS-UG) for students from affiliated colleges

- BTA for candidates from the School of Drama and Fine Arts, Dr John Matthai Centre, Aranattukara, Thrissur