Activists react to CBME 2024 guidelines being WITHDRAWN & CANCELLED with immediate effect

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had released new guidelines for the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum for Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students recently.

The differently abled doctors and medical professionals hailing from the LGBTQIA+ community had raised several objections against it.

Now, as per the latest note from NMC, the guidelines stand withdrawn and cancelled. This note was released on Thursday, September 5.

The revised MBBS curriculum proposed by the NMC sparked immediate controversy with activists arguing that it does not adequately safeguard the rights of individuals with disabilities and those who identify as LGBTQ.

"The NMC curriculum has only been withdrawn for now. We must wait to see what's coming next and cannot afford to be complacent, as the NMC has a history of making multiple U-turns," tweeted Dr Satendra Singh, a prominent disability rights activist.

Dr Satendra Singh, who is also a Director Professor of the Department of Physiology, University College fo Medicine and GTB Hospital, Delhi, also said that the revised guidelines regressed the progress made in the recent years towards the inclusion of people with disabilities and LGBTQ rights, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Dr Prof Aqsa Shaikh, Professor of Community Medicine, Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, described it as the right decision.