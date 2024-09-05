Why did Rajasthan CM get emotional during Teachers’ Day event? Read on to find out

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma became emotional upon seeing his former teacher, Shankarlal Sharma, among the audience during a Teachers' Day felicitation programme in Jaipur, today, Thursday, September 5. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The Chief Minister recognised his former teacher, who had taught him in school and descended from the stage to touch his feet. He then led his teacher back to the stage, holding his hand.

“Teachers are like potters who shape clay with their experience to create a beautiful statue. Their dedication is invaluable,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the event at Jaipur’s Birla Auditorium, where his former teacher was also honoured.

He further emphasised the tireless work teachers put into ensuring the success of their students.

Sharma reminisced about his school days, describing the admission process as a revered ritual in the past.

“Jaggery was distributed when a child was admitted to school. When I started school, Shankar Lalji was the sole teacher, teaching me until the 5th grade,” the Chief Minister recalled.

Furthermore, during the ceremony, Sharma distributed free tablets to 11 meritorious students and released the Teacher Samman booklet and Shivira.

Tablets were handed out to 55,800 students across the state, and the Education Department screened a short film related to school health check-ups.

In addition to this, Sharma stated that the state government is actively working on ambitious projects to enhance educational infrastructure from rural areas to cities.

“The state government has allocated Rs 350 crore for building classrooms, labs, libraries, and toilets in government schools, and Rs 100 crore for repairing the buildings of 750 schools,” the Chief Minister said.

He also mentioned that the government is benefiting one lakh students through business innovation programs in schools and colleges.

“In the next two years, the state government will open 20 ITI and 10 polytechnic colleges,” the Chief Minister added.