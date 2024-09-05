Rampant marksheet tampering, favouritism at North Bengal Medical College?

A medical institute from West Bengal is the news again and this time, it is not RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. We are talking about North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

Students, interns, junior doctors, and doctors gheraoed the principal on the allegations of not just mark sheet tampering but also the threat culture which is widespread in the college owing to the leaders of the student body and the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC). The video of the students gheraoing the principal was shared by ANI yesterday, September 4.

A second-year student, Ajmad Atiq, informed ANI, that when it comes to a few students, they are favoured by the ruling party inc connection to their marks. "One student who scored 37 marks got it changed to 93," he claimed.

So those students who are not associated with the ruling party are often threatened and those who have connections with the party are unduly favoured. And this has been going on for a long time, informed the student.

There are two demands that the students put forth. One is that the TMC unit of the institute should be dissolved and the resignation of the dean and assistant.