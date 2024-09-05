Karnataka: Two students killed, 15 injured in school van-bus collision in Raichur

Two students lost their lives, and 15 others were critically injured after a school van collided with a Karnataka state transport bus, this morning, Thursday, September 5, according to district Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah. This was stated in an exclusive report by Hindustan Times.



“The van belonging to Loyola School in Manvi town, ferrying 32 students from different villages to the school, collided with a government bus near Kapagal in the morning,” Puttamadaiah reported, noting that two students were pronounced dead at the scene.



Furthermore, ten injured students have been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), while five others have been taken to a district government hospital, the SP (Superintendent of Police) added.



Raichur Deputy Commissioner Nitish K visited the injured students at the hospitals and announced Rupees five lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased from the chief minister’s relief fund.

Additionally, the state road transport corporation has pledged compensation, stated a report by Hindustan Times.



Manvi police inspector Veerabhadraiah Hiremath stated that a case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against both drivers involved in the incident. He mentioned that the children seated near the driver sustained more severe injuries.

In addition to this, the victim's parents are deeply concerned, and there has been a lack of communication from hospital staff regarding the deceased, as per the sources.