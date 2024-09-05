Jharkhand excise constable recruitment to resume on September 10 with new safety measures

The physical tests for the Jharkhand excise constable recruitment drive, which were paused following the deaths of 12 aspirants, will recommence on September 10 with updated safety protocols, a senior police official announced, today, Thursday, September 5. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The recruitment drive, which started on August 22, was suspended from September 3 to September 5 as directed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren owing to the fatalities.

Additional Director General (Headquarters) RK Mallick informed reporters that the physical tests for approximately 1.14 lakh candidates will now be held from September 10.

Furthermore, to address health concerns, each testing centre will be equipped with devices to monitor oxygen levels and blood pressure, as well as supplies of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and fruits, he added.

“The revised testing for the remaining 1.14 lakh candidates will take place from September 10 to 13 across six centres in five districts, excluding Palamu, where five aspirants passed away,” Mallick said and added, “Tests for about 42,000 candidates from Palamu will be rescheduled to September 19 and 20 at alternate locations.”

“To manage the process, only 3,000 candidates will be tested per day, with the testing concluding by 8 am each day. New admit cards for the updated tests will be made available on the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) website within the next two days,” he stated.

Mallick further noted that 1.87 lakh candidates have completed the running test so far, with 1.17 lakh passing it.

Regarding the post-mortem reports of the deceased candidates, Mallick mentioned that they have not yet been received. Preliminary medical assessments suggest that most deaths were due to heart attacks, he added.