"Is this humanity of police?" RG Kar deceased doctor's aunt accuses police of offering bribes to parents before last rites

Last night, September 4, huge protests were held at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. This was in connection to the gruesome rape and murder incident that happened on August 9 which shook the entire nation, so much so that there are calls for safer workspaces for healthcare professionals.

During the protests, the parents of the deceased 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor joined in along with her aunt and made many revelations, primarily pointing to the police and their bribe-offering tendencies.

The aunt, as per a video shared by ANI, spoke in Bengali and shared how even when the body of the deceased daughter was lying in front of the distraught parents, the police were offering money. "Is this the humanity of police?" All the while the parents were crying profusely.

Pending last rites of the deceased doctor, about 300 to 400 police officials were around, the aunt revealed, and once the ceremonies concluded, not a single policeman could be spotted.

"What would the family do, how would they go home, Police took no responsibility," the aunt thundered while speaking to the media. They become completely inactive, she accused them.

"The police were saying that they have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is this what is called fulfilling the responsibility?" she asked.