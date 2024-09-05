Former RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh ordered hospital renovation day after rape & murder, CBI finds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is looking into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, based in Kolkata, has discovered an important document indicating that former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh authorised renovations in areas near the crime scene just one day after the victim's body was found. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The woman's body was discovered on the morning of August 9 in a seminar room within the hospital vicinity.

Furthermore, according to sources, the CBI has obtained a crucial document showing that Ghosh issued a directive to the state public works department (PWD) on August 10, allowing renovation work to begin in a room and a restroom adjacent to the seminar hall, where the crime occurred.

The permission letter, signed by Ghosh and dated August 10, has been accessed by investigators.

It was initially believed that the renovation instructions were given by an administrative official of RG Kar under Ghosh's direction. However, the permission letter reveals Ghosh's significant interest in expediting the renovation.

In addition to that, on the evening of August 13, following a Calcutta High Court division bench's decision to transfer the rape and murder investigation to the CBI from the Kolkata Police, state PWD personnel began the renovation work near the crime scene. This effort was halted by strong protests from the hospital's student body.

Sources suggest that Ghosh's evident eagerness to push forward with the renovation could be instrumental in linking the ongoing rape and murder investigation with another CBI probe into financial misconduct at RG Kar.

It may be noted that Ghosh is currently in CBI custody over the financial irregularities case.

Protesters from the medical community have claimed that the rape and murder at RG Kar were not isolated incidents and suggested that the victim was targetted because she might have uncovered financial irregularities.