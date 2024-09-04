WHAT! Did over one lakh candidates apply for a sweeper position in Haryana?!

More than one lakh candidates — including over 6,000 postgraduates, and nearly 40,000 graduates — have applied for a contractual position of sweeper, as stated in a report by Times of India.

The state government’s outsourcing agency Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN) posted a job profile to clean offices in Haryana govt departments, boards, corporations and civic bodies for a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

Shockingly, the position attracted as many as 1.2 lakh applications, and as many as 46,000 from highly educated candidates, as stated in a report by the Times of India.

The state government did not specify how many positions are available in their advertisement.

Now, such high numbers of applicants for sweeper positions have raised severe concerns regarding the difficult job market and high unemployment rate in the state.

Speaking to the TOI, Manish Kumar, a postgraduate with a diploma in business studies, who applied for the contractual position, said, “Even in private schools or companies, we barely get Rs 10,000 a month. Here, there's a glimmer of hope for regular employment in future. Plus, sweeping isn't a full-day job, so we can pursue other work during the day."

Manish’s wife Roopa, a qualified teacher, has also applied for the position.

Another applicant, Sumitra, has faced repeated setbacks in her attempts to secure a govt job through Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). For her, applying for this position is a last resort, added TOI.