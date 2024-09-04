TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam admit cards OUT now

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 for the Prelims exam, reported Hindustan Times.

Candidates who will appear for the Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination can download the admit card through the official website of TNPSC — tnpsc.gov.in.

“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in and the same shall be downloaded through One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard of the candidate, by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth,” the official notice released by TNPSC reads.

The Group 2 preliminary examination will be held on September 14, 2024, in a single shift: from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Common Preliminary Examination will be held for the selection of candidates for Main examinations.

Here is how candidates can download their hall tickets:

1. Go to the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

2. Go to the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page

3. Enter login details and click submit. Your Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference