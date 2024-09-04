TN: FMGs demand reduction in counselling certificate fees

In a recent development from the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) of Tamil Nadu (TN), Dr M Senthilkumar, FMG secretary for Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) addressed the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department in a letter dated Tuesday, September 3. The letter outlined two major demands from the FMGs regarding the postgraduate (PG) counselling certificate fee.



Firstly, the letter called for a reduction in the fees for counselling eligibility certificates from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,888. It also highlighted that this reduction would be in adherence to the regulations stated by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for FMGs.



Secondly, the letter requested acceptance of an eligibility certificate for other academic years for PG course counselling.



When EdexLive spoke to Dr M Senthilkumar, he explained, "Many FMGs come from a middle-class background, and it is getting difficult for doctors to keep up with the fees. The main reason why we complete our degrees from foreign countries is that they offer courses at an affordable price."



He further added, "When it is mentioned by the NMC that FMGs should also be treated like Indian citizens, yet we are treated like outsiders, which is unfair."



The letter also addressed the financial strain faced by first-generation doctors from middle-class backgrounds, stating that the high fees are a mental burden.



Additionally, it may be noted that FMGs must complete a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for one year in their respective states upon returning to India after completing their degree from a foreign university. The letter mentioned that it takes about six months for the verification of medical degrees by the authorities before this internship can begin.