NEET-PG 2024: Aspirants submit representation to NBEMS. Here is what it says

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) aspirants have sent a representation to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in the light of several alleged discrepancies in the exam results.

The representation, submitted to the NBE office in Delhi by the aspirants today, September 4, highlights a number of concerns regarding the exam process and results for the nationwide exam.

The representation highlights that the entire exam process has had a number of issues and discrepancies this year, which had a severe impact on their preparation. “This was further compounded by the NBE’s decision to adopt the normalisation process without any prior notice to the students,” the aspirants said.

“No information on resolution of ties was published, in absence of which, the tie breaking is solely based on age. This is unfair and not conducive for a super competitive examination,” the representation further added.

Seeking a fair and transparent exam process, the NEET-PG aspirants put forward the following demands:

Re-conduction of NEET-PG 2024 in a single-shift mode with a single question paper Release of official answer key and question paper to ensure transparency and fairness Generation of response sheets at the exam centre immediately after the completion of the exam, listing each candidate’s responses for all 200 questions Post-exam biometric verifications and other security measures to ensure no impersonation takes place, collaboration with district authorities to minimise the risk of paper leak Strict monitoring during the preparation of the question paper to prevent paper leaks at the source

As an alternative, the aspirants have requested the NBE to publish the official answer key for NEET-PG 2024 and open the grievance portal for at least 15 days for the students to submit their concerns. They have also demanded that the counselling for NEET-PG be postponed until these issues are addressed.