FINALLY! 1,000 engineering graduates relieved as Infosys releases offer letter after TWO years

After a wait of over two years, tech-giant Infosys has finally released offer letters to 1,000 engineering graduates, informed the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

As reported earlier, Infosys has been delaying the onboarding of over 2,000 freshers since the year 2022.

Now, almost a week after Infosys CEO Sahil Parekh assured that offers given to freshers would be honoured by the company and followed with joining, the IT major has finally issued the offer letters through an email with October 7 as the joining date, said a report by Times of India.

The said roles are for System Engineers who were initially offered a role at the Bengaluru-headquartered company in 2022, added TOI.

These candidates were asked to take two pre-training sessions in 2024, with the last one being as recent as August 19. However, the joining was delayed.

It might also be recalled that amid the delayed ongoing process by Infosys, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an IT union based out of Pune, Maharashtra, has filed a request to the Ministry of Labour & Employment to investigate the company.

The TOI report adds that in case these new recruits leave before completing their probation period, they will be required to pay Infosys Rs one lakh as ‘damages’.