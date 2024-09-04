Fake NCC camp sexual assault: POCSO-accused was head of two gov't schools

A private school correspondent, who was arrested for not reporting the sexual assault incident at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in the school near Bargur last month, had also been the administrator of two government residential schools in Shoolagiri and Denkanikottai from 2019 to 2022.

After complaints were filed about 12 girls being sexually harassed and one Class VIII girl sexually assaulted at the fake camp, 13 people were arrested in the case.

The main suspect, Sivaraman, allegedly died by suicide when he was being treated in a hospital in the case.

The private school correspondent was the administration of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Gollapalli near Shoolagiri. In 2019, two girl children escaped from the school, and one girl died in a road accident. He was also the administrator of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) at Denkanikottai.

When contacted, Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer KP Maheswari said, "The man had done many good things at both KGBV and NSCBAV. He had supported the education of several children. No allegation was reported against him apart from minor problem like issues with record maintenance."

The private school has changed correspondent following the sexual assault incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.