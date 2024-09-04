Dr Birupaksha Biswas, close aide of ex-RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, transferred by Bengal Swasthya Bhawan

The West Bengal Health Department suspended former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, owing to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into financial irregularities at RG Kar during his tenure and more importantly, the murder-rape of 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar on August 9.

Now, the West Bengal Health Department, Swasthya Bhawan, has transferred the alleged close aide of Dr Sandip Ghosh, Dr Birupaksha Biswas. As per a report by ABP Live, Biswas has been moved from Burdwan Medical College to Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Hospital as several allegations of him threatening students emerged. Many students had even lodged complaints against him for intimidation.

But as per Birupaksha Biswas, this is a routine transfer, stated the ABP Live report. He also stated that his transfer has no connection with the ongoing RG Kar murder-rape case.

As per a viral photo, Birupaksha Biswas was present on campus on August 9, an allegation which was raised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and denied by Birupaksha Biswas.

It may be recalled that recently, a viral audio clip, allegedly featuring Biswas threatening an intern surfaced. The audio clip was from before the August 9 incident. Dr Biswas told the intern that “everybody knows me very well and nobody has got the audacity to complain against me”.