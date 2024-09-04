News

BJMC Ahmedabad's junior doctors call off protest after meeting CM Bhupendra Patel

The medical colleges across Gujarat were starting to show solidarity towards the cause of BJMC
JDA members with the chief minister
JDA members with the chief minister(Pic: @JUNIORDOCTORSA1)
Published on

The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who were on strike demanding a higher hike than the one that was promised to them by the Gujarat Government, have called off their strike after meeting the Chief Minister of the state, Bhupendra Patel.

As per a tweet by JDA (BJMC,CHA) (@JUNIORDOCTORSA1) which they posted at 1.59 am today, September 4, on social media platform X, the chief minister discussed their demand and offered various assurances to them.

As per The Indian Express, this comes after the BJMC Dean Dr Hansa Goswami had issued a notice to the protesting doctors to resume work by 9 am on Tuesday, September 3, and yet, the protestors had decided to go ahead with their strike.

It may be recalled that the protestors have been demanding a hike in their stipends. On August 31, when the state government initiated a 20% hike, the doctors rejected the same and demanded a 40% hike instead. The doctors claimed that even after a wait of six months, the government gave them a hike which was "unsatisfactory" hence, they would continue to protest.

The medical colleges across Gujarat were starting to show solidarity towards the cause of BJMC.

Ahmedabad
Junior doctors
BJMC

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com