AIOBC students association calls for satyagraha at varsities for nationwide Caste Census

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has decided to launch an OBC Satyagraha in various universities across the country. This is to demand a nationwide caste census as well as the Constitutional amendment to break the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

"This decision was made by the Central Executive Committee during the National Conference of AIOBCSA, held on Mandal Diwas, 14th September 2024, at the University of Hyderabad," informed a tweet posted on social media platform X by the official handle of AIOBCSA.

It also informed that students from various states as well as representatives from social and political spheres will be part of the satyagraha. Dr Anil Jaihind Yadav, Social Justice Front Convenor, will also be part of the proceedings.

The satyagraha will be held on September 14, 10 am at the University of Hyderabad (UOH, also known as Hyderabad Central University) declared the poster shared by the association.

A caste census is a detailed caste-wise tabulation of India's population that gives the government empirical data, enabling the latter to design interventions accordingly. This has been the demand of various political parties as well.

It may be recalled that the Socio Economic and Caste Census was conducted in the year 2011.