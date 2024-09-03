St Stephen's vs DU: College release FULL selection list of Christian students amid tussle

Delhi University’s St Stephen's College has uploaded on its official website the list of Christian students who have been offered admission. This comes amid a tussle between the Delhi University (DU) and St Stephen's College over the selection of candidates for reserved seats, as reported by PTI.

The allocation for admission into any DU programme is made on the university's dedicated portal — the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS). Colleges are required to submit the allocations verified and accepted by them to the university to be uploaded on the centralised portal.

On Monday, September 2, the DU released the list of allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College.

For allocations in St Stephen's, another minority institute under the DU, the university said it identified certain "crucial and alarming aspects" in the list submitted by the college owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations.

The university also accused St Stephen's College of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list, and leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant despite candidates meeting the required criteria based on CUET scores, added the PTI report.

Background

Delhi University and St Stephen's College have been in conflict for an extended period regarding the college's autonomy. This year, tensions escalated when the college denied admission to 12 single-girl child students who applied through DU's newly established quota for such candidates, leading to mutual allegations between the two parties.

The college has maintained that DU asked them to admit students beyond their seat capacity.

The Delhi High Court on August 29 — the day when classes for the new academic session began — barred six students from attending classes till further order after providing them provisional admission to the college.

On August 23, a single-judge bench had granted relief to these students while noting that there was no fault of these students who had successfully cleared the CUET exam and other formalities and despite being meritorious, they were being kept under suspense regarding the fate of their admission.