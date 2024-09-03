Six Coimbatore schools force students to fill caste details on form, homework note. Here's what happened next

Members from various political and social organisations complained against six private schools to the District Collector for demanding the parents to mention their children's caste name detail in a form and their homework notes.

The members DK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Tamil Nadu Dravidar Suyamariyathai Kazhagam and Dravidar Tamilar Katchi and Athi Tamizhar Peravai petitioned to the Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday, mentioning the six private school names.

"We approached Tamil Nadu State Commission for SC and ST for mandating the students to fill up their caste names by providing a form in 2023. Based on our complaints, the commission has sent a letter to the education department instructing caste and religion details should not be demanded the students to fill up a form and homework note," said M Nehrudas, President of Tamil Nadu Dravidar Suyamariyathai Kazhagam, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He said that as many as six private schools in Coimbatore City and rural areas forced the students to fill the same details in the current year. He said that demanding caste details on a form and homework note books was a violation of the law.

He urged the district collector to intervene and sought action against the schools.

On receiving the petition, collector Kranthi Kumar Pati directed the education department to investigate the issue, stated The New Indian Express report.