Security guard Afsar Ali Khan, arrested by CBI with ex-principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh, once said "You can call CM Didi". Here's why

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, September 2 for alleged financial irregularities at the institute. This was in connection to the murder and rape of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9 at RG Kar.

Hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) were also arrested with Dr Sandip Ghosh by the CBI along with his security guard Afsar Ali Khan (44).

Who is Afsar Ali Khan?

A viral video of Afsar Ali Khan, who is essentially a bouncer at RG Kar, from one year ago resurfaced recently where he could be heard saying, "You can call CM Didi." Referring to Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, who is fondly called "Didi".

Afsar Ali Khan was responding to a question regarding his presence at RG Kar, as stated in a report by India Today. He was being questioned by Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay, the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Bandyopadhyay was the principal for less than a month.