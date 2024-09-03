Results for HP TET June 2024 out now. Details here

The results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2024 exam have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results and download their scorecards from the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org.
The HP TET June 2024 exam was conducted over several days — June 22, June 23, July 2, and July 13, 2024.
Thousands of aspiring teachers participated in this crucial exam, aiming to secure their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates, which are required for applying to teaching positions in government schools across Himachal Pradesh.
Here is how you can check your result:
Go to the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org
Find and click on the "TET June 2024" section, or go directly to the "Results" link
Select the link for the HP TET June 2024 results
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the respective fields
Check the entered details for accuracy and click the "Submit" button. Your result will be displayed
As reported by Money Control, out of the 41,675 candidates who registered for the exam, 37,826 actually took it. However, only 4,882 managed to pass, leaving 32,944 candidates unsuccessful in the TET exam.