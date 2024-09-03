Results for HP TET June 2024 out now. Details here

The results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2024 exam have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results and download their scorecards from the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org.

The HP TET June 2024 exam was conducted over several days — June 22, June 23, July 2, and July 13, 2024.

Thousands of aspiring teachers participated in this crucial exam, aiming to secure their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates, which are required for applying to teaching positions in government schools across Himachal Pradesh.