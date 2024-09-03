Reservation in MBBS admissions benefits 14 gov't school students in Puducherry

A total of 14 students from various government schools in Puducherry secured MBBS admissions for the 2024-2025 academic year benefiting from the 10 per cent reservation policy that the Union Territory (UT) has in place.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy officially handed over the allotment orders to the students during an event on Monday, September 2, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Of the 14 students who have bagged the medical seats, 10 hail from the Puducherry region, while two others are from Karaikal and Mahe regions.

What is the reservation about?

The 10 per cent reservation is for students who studied in Puducherry government schools from Classes I to XII and have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This year, as many as 32 students from government schools applied for MBBS admission under this reservation quota in Puducherry, stated The New Indian Express report.

During the verification process, the applications of 10 students were rejected. Among the 22 accepted applications, eight were later rejected due to them failing to score the required cut-off marks for NEET.

