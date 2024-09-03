Pursuing higher education abroad and education loans as source of funding apart from NBFCs

A

India has long been a significant contributor to international students, with a rising number of Indian students opting for higher education abroad. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 1.5 million Indian students were pursuing studies abroad in 2023. This surge reflects the evolving aspirations of Indian students seeking global academic opportunities.

Over the past five years, the top destinations for Indian students have consistently included the United States (US), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), and Australia. Additionally, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, the Philippines, Ukraine and the Russian Federation have also been popular.