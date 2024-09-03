Kashmir duo Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar bag bronze at Paris Paralympics 2024

In another victory for India at the Paris Paralympic 2024, 39-year-old Rakesh Kumar and 17-year-old Sheetal Devi won bronze in the mixed compound archery event on Monday, September 2.

The Indian duo, both natives of Jammu and Kashmir, secured a nail-biting victory against Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina, with a scoreline of 156-155, marking a monumental achievement for India on the global stage.

This win marks only the second time India has won a medal in archery at the Paralympic Games, following Harvinder Singh's bronze in Tokyo 2020.

Sheetal Devi, who is only 17 years old, is also the only female armless archer at the Games from across the world. She was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called phocomelia. Sheetal was born with severely underdeveloped arms.

Rakesh Kumar, on the other hand, suffered a debilitating spinal cord injury that left him in a wheelchair.

Noida’s Galgotias University issued a statement congratulating its student Rakesh Kumar.

Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his overwhelming pride, saying, “Rakesh Kumar's extraordinary success at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is more than just a medal for Galgotias University; it's a symbol of the relentless pursuit of excellence. His story of courage and perseverance is a source of inspiration for our entire community. We are honoured to support students like Rakesh, who embody the true spirit of determination and drive. At Galgotias University, we are dedicated to cultivating such resilience in our students, empowering them to break barriers and achieve their dreams.”