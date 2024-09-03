Highlights from President Murmu’s speech at Symbiosis 21st Convocation

Today, Tuesday, September 3, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 21st convocation ceremony at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.

During her speech, President Murmu stressed the need to encourage research in the education system, and said research scholars in India are capable of finding solutions to the problems not only faced by the country but by the world.

Here are five highlights from her speech today:

1. NEP 2020’s role in research: The President noted, while addressing the 21st convocation ceremony at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune, that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives impetus to research.

“Research scholars from India are capable of finding solutions not only to the problems within the country but from the world. In the National Education Policy, the research has been given impetus," the president added.

2. Contribute to the country’s development: Murmu also urged the young generation to work hard towards the development of the country.

"I want you to understand the requirements of society and use your knowledge, come up with solutions that can help in the development of the masses, especially those who are marginalised, and it can encourage sustainability," the president said.

3. Be the change: Students can bring a positive change in the country and abroad with their personality and knowledge, she said.

"Students can make effective contributions in management, healthcare, law, social sciences, and other fields through innovation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," she said.

4. Women safety in HEIs: The president said the progress of Nari Shakti (women's power) is not only a matter of pride for citizens, but it is also an important parameter for the country's development.

She urged all educational institutions to encourage female students to pursue higher education and create a safe and supportive environment.

5. Cultural differences and needs: The president urged students to understand the culture of different communities and regions in India and their needs.

Based on this knowledge of regions and communities, students should create software, healthcare products, and marketing strategies that help in the development of everyone, especially the underprivileged sections, and also promote sustainability, the president said.

The president also appreciated the establishment of Symbiosis Arogya Dham — a step towards improving medical services.