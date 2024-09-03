Cast of children's TV series, Son Pari, gets together, gifting us a reunion we never knew we needed!

For those kids who were addicted to television in the year 2000, Son Pari was a TV series that was addictive. Nostalgia hit hard when Tanvi Hegde, the child actor who played protagonist Frooty, shared pictures of their reunion.

To jog your memory, or to bring you up to speed, depending on which era you hail from, Son Pari children's fantasy adventure series, wherein, Frooty would embark on magical outings with Son Pari and her friend Altu. Frooty was able to summon the two with the help of a magic ball. The series had a "golden" run between the years 2000 to 2004.

The role of Son Pari was essayed by Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni and that of Altu was played by Ashok Lokhande.

Tanvi Hegde AKA Frooty's post read, "A lot of you'll asked if we meet, if we are still in touch and if you could get all of us together in one frame again, we made it happen for you."