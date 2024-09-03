“Beta padhao, Beti bachao”: Bombay HC while hearing Badlapur sexual assault matter

Hearing a suo moto case in Badlapur sexual assault incident, the Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, September 3, that boys should be sensitised about sexual harassment, as reported by PTI.

"Education of boys is important. ‘Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao', (educate the boy and save the girl)," Justice Dere said on Tuesday.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan told the police team probing the sexual assault of two girls at a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra to build a "watertight" case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure.

The bench last month took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident where two girls, around four years old, were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of the school by a male attendant.

The accused has been arrested.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, told the court during Tuesday's hearing that a charge sheet would be filed shortly, PTI added.

“This is a larger issue. This case will set a precedent for all such cases in future. Before the chargesheet is filed, ensure everything is in order. Make a watertight case," said the HC.

Advocate general Saraf, meanwhile, informed the HC that the government has formed a committee to look into the aspects of safety and security of girls in schools.

The court said it should examine the safety of boys too.

"The committee will look into the safety and security of children in schools. We will keep it gender-neutral. Not just girls, boys too. Just because it is a boy, it is not that nothing untoward will happen," the court said.

The hearing of the matter has been adjourned to October 1.